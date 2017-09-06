45162
44898

Entertainment  

Aaron Carter left shaken

- | Story: 205902

Singer Aaron Carter is recovering following a car accident near his home in St. Petersburg, Florida on Monday.

The I Want Candy singer, who was not badly injured in the crash and is currently resting at home, has shared details about the incident via Twitter, admitting it was a huge wake-up call.

"Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled (sic) my BMW M4," Carter revealed. "I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I've ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today."

Carter continued to share emotional posts on the social media site, thanking his fans for helping him through the ordeal.

"Thank you for all the support and love," he wrote. "Means a lot. Accidents happen. I'm just happy both of us (motorists) were ok."

He was also candid about his physical state, detailing his injuries.

"TBH (to be honest) this s**t hurts, my arms hurt, my legs hurt," he wrote. "All my airbags went off, I broke my nose. This is f**ked up."

After a few fans tweeted their concern, Carter reassured them he would be OK, adding, "All of my airbags went off and I'm cut up all over, at least everyone survived and we're good."

The accident comes following his arrest in July for reportedly driving under the influence of narcotics. Police also found him in possession of marijuana.

Weeks after the arrest, Carter and his girlfriend Madison Parker split just as he shared an emotional Twitter post, in which he 'came out' as bisexual.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

Superheroes without special effects looks pretty lame

Must Watch
They actually look pretty lame with the CGI blended in too…
How to make new friends at your university dorm
Must Watch
“Kevin where are all my post it notes!” “Dude...
Daily Dose – September 6, 2017
Daily Dose
The look on your face when viewing today’s Daily Dose
Daily Dose – September 6, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Try not to lose yourself in this gallery.


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
40561


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


44539
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44867