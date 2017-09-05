Snowbombing 2018 on sale

Photo: snowbombingcanada.com

The world's greatest music festival on snow is heading back to Canada! After a hugely successful inaugural edition in 2017, Coors Light Snowbombing returns to the beautiful ski resort of Sun Peaks, B.C April 5th through 9th 2018. The resort will once more see thousands flock to the mountains, for an unforgettable week of pistes, parties and an unrivalled festival spirit. Early Bird Packages for CLSBC18 are now on sale, and the mountains are calling once again!



Coors Light Snowbombing reimagines the festival scene, offering utterly unique party spaces and gig locations, including the Forest Stage, The Underground, Alpine Yoga, Coors Light Bascecamp, Ride & Seek, an award-winning Terrain Park, The Snolympics and even Chairlift Speed-Dating for those looking for a little love on the mountain! Guests can enjoy renowned mountain-side restaurants, live life as a real Snow'baller with our VIP packages and party at 7,060ft at the stunning mid-mountain venue The Sundance Terrace.

With prices to suit all on accommodation options and an early bird sale on the best beds in the best locations, first timers and returning ravers alike can get in on the action early and beat the rush whilst getting an amazing deal. Four nights’ accommodation plus a festival wristband starts at only $499 and all packages can be secured with a deposit of just $150.

Early Bird festival packages including hotel and festival wristband start from just $499 +BF

Book your place at snowbombingcanada.com