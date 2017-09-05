44511
38671

Entertainment  

Snowbombing 2018 on sale

- | Story: 205837

The world's greatest music festival on snow is heading back to Canada! After a hugely successful inaugural edition in 2017, Coors Light Snowbombing returns to the beautiful ski resort of Sun Peaks, B.C April 5th through 9th 2018. The resort will once more see thousands flock to the mountains, for an unforgettable week of pistes, parties and an unrivalled festival spirit. Early Bird Packages for CLSBC18 are now on sale, and the mountains are calling once again!

Coors Light Snowbombing reimagines the festival scene, offering utterly unique party spaces and gig locations, including the Forest Stage, The Underground, Alpine Yoga, Coors Light Bascecamp, Ride & Seek, an award-winning Terrain Park, The Snolympics and even Chairlift Speed-Dating for those looking for a little love on the mountain! Guests can enjoy renowned mountain-side restaurants, live life as a real Snow'baller with our VIP packages and party at 7,060ft  at the stunning mid-mountain venue The Sundance Terrace. 

With prices to suit all on accommodation options and an early bird sale on the best beds in the best locations, first timers and returning ravers alike can get in on the action early and beat the rush whilst getting an amazing deal. Four nights’ accommodation plus a festival wristband starts at only $499 and all packages can be secured with a deposit of just $150.

BOOK NOW

Early Bird festival packages including hotel and festival wristband start from just $499 +BF

Book your place at snowbombingcanada.com 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

Back to School!!!

Galleries
The most wonderful time of year is upon us…depending on who you ask.
Back to School!!! (2)
Galleries
Most people are glad that school is back in session…most.
Blink and you’ll miss this new Rubik’s Cube world record!
Must Watch
Congrats to Patrick Ponce for shaving .05 seconds off the...
Lady Gaga confesses she’s ‘in love’ with her new man
Music
Lady Gaga has gushed about her new boyfriend Christian Carino at...


45580
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
45701


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada