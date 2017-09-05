Improv music at the pyramid

Photo: alternatorcentre.com

World renowned master drummer Hamid Drake and Toronto’s virtuosic saxophonist Brodie West will be performing in concert on September 27th in the Pyramid at the Summerhill Winery.

This concert is the twenty-second installment of the Skin and Bones Music Series. Now in its third year of production, Skin And Bones is an Okanagan Arts Award nominated concert series dedicated to the presentation of experimental music in the Okanagan, produced through the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art.

As sideman or bandleader, Chicagoan Hamid Drake is one of the world’s best percussionists in jazz and improvised avant-garde music, having worked with Herbie Hancock, Pharaoh Sanders, Bill Laswell, Peter Brötzmann, Wayne Shorter, and many others. In addition to being a virtuosic jazz drummer Drake has fully incorporated the styles and nuanced complexities of Afro-Cuban, Indian, Caribbean, and African music into his rhythmic lexicon. Whether playing conventionally or only using his bare hands on the drum kit to coax out a rich array of undertones or demonstrating his remarkable skill on tabla or African frame drums, Hamid is a consummate improviser in full command of his instrument.

For the last 20 years Brodie West has been a vital member of the rich creative music scene in Toronto. West leads his own acclaimed eponymous quintet, the avant-calypso group Eucalyptus, and he is a regular member of several other ensembles including the extolled Lina Allemano 4 and the Ryan Driver Sextet. Other collaborations have included recordings with The Ex, Broken Social Scene, and Han Bennink. Brodie’s unique style incorporates a number of techniques from multiphonics to breathy shakuhachi-like whines creating a “gently fractured lyricism that's completely his. It's a humble and highly personal contribution to a lineage that can eventually be traced back to Monk and Ornette.” (Nick Storring, Musicworks and Exclaim! Magazine)

Brodie West and Hamid Drake perform in the Pyramid at the Summerhill Winery as part of the Skin and Bones Music Series on September 27th.



Doors open at 7:30 pm and the concert will begin at 8:00 pm sharp. The Summerhill Pyramid Winery is located at 4870 Chute Lake Road in Kelowna.



Admission is $20 for the public and $15 for students and Alternator members.



Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Milkcrate Records on Ellis Street or at the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art inside the Rotary Centre for the Arts.



Annual membership passes for Skin And Bones can also be purchased at the Alternator or online at AlternatorCentre.com. This concert is also made possible by the generous support of the Summerhill Pyramid Winery.