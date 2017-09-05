White Christmas @ KAS

45162
For the first time in nearly a decade Nathan Flavel and Randy Leslie will share the stage, playing opposite each other in Irving Berlin's White Christmas. And if that alone isn't enough - Kelowna's Queen of Jazz, Anna Jacyszyn, will join the duo as one of the Haynes Sisters.

You may have noticed, last year the majority of our musicals sold out prior to the show even opening. Projections indicate this year will be no different, and in fact, White Christmas will sell out faster then most. 

Don't miss your opportunity to experience this seasonal classic with it's all star cast.

When:    
November 29 to December 17, 2017

Where:
Kelowna Actors Studio
1379 Ellis, Kelowna BC               

Tickets:
Single tickets from $52+GST(Show Only)              

Available at:
Online kelownatickets.com
By Phone - 250-862-2867
In Person - Kelowna Tickets - Orchard Park Shopping Centre (Next To Rogers Wireless)

