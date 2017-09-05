Hetfield falls on stage

45162
Metallica singer James Hetfield says he's OK, but his ego is a bit bruised after falling on stage in the Netherlands.

Fan video shows Hetfield walking into a hole created when part of the floor on the band's custom stage was intentionally lowered as part of the Monday's show. Hetfield fell face-first into the floor and his guitar. He remained motionless for several seconds until a pair of stagehands helped him up.

After the song was finished he told the crowd at the Amsterdam arena: "Yes, I'm OK. My ego? Not so much."

In 1992, Hetfield suffered severe burns from onstage pyrotechnics during a show in Montreal.

