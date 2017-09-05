Janet Jackson feels complete

Photo: All rights reserved. Janet Jackson

Motherhood has made Janet Jackson "feel complete", according to her older brother Tito.

The Together Again singer welcomed her first child, son Eissa, in January and in May, she confirmed she had split from Eissa's father Wissam Al Mana.

But despite the break-up, Janet is enjoying every second of life and relishing being a parent, 63-year-old Tito revealed during an interview with America's People magazine.

"She's great at being a mother," Tito said of his 51-year-old sibling. "It's really great. I guess it sort of makes her feel complete. I asked her, "How are you getting along with this?' and she said, "Tito, I love it.' She just loves her baby."

And Janet's superstar status hasn't stopped her from getting involved with all aspects of looking after her eight-month-old - even the not so pleasant parts.

"She's doing all the baby talk to the baby and playing with him constantly - all that stuff," he smiled. "She changes all the diapers " she does it all. She's a real mother. She loves it."

Janet is currently putting the final touches to her forthcoming State of the World Tour, which kicks off on Thursday. According to reports, the singer has lost over 65 pounds of post-baby weight after adopting a hardcore diet and exercise plan.

"She will hit the stage with the passion and fire that her fans have come to expect from her when her tour starts," a source told ET recently.

Janet postponed the Unbreakable World Tour in April, 2016, to start a family with her third husband. However, confirming her split from her spouse in May, Janet said in a video shared to her social media: "I'm so excited, you guys, so excited. I decided to change the name of the tour - State of the World Tour. It's not about politics, it's about people, the world, relationships and just love... I cannot wait to see you on stage. September 7th."