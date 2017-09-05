Megan Fox's baby recovery

Photo: All rights reserved. Megan Fox

The third time is not a charm for Megan Fox when it comes to motherhood - the actress has faced a number of struggles since welcoming baby number three.

The Transformers star gave birth to Journey, her youngest son with husband Brian Austin Green, last August, and becoming a mother to a trio of young boys has not been easy for the brunette beauty.

"I haven't slept in almost a year," she tells news show Extra. "There's not one night that I have slept through the night. I'm still breastfeeding and he (Journey) wakes up all the time, and then the other two come and wake me up; they get in bed (with me) also."

Megan has also found it harder than ever to lose her baby weight.

"I worked out really hard (to get my body back after Journey)," she shares. "This time, it was a struggle for me and there was a lot of walks and very long runs. It was awful."

But all of her exercise efforts have clearly worked out wonderfully for the 31-year-old, who recently posed for a sexy shoot for lingerie brand Frederick's of Hollywood.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star, who became the company's brand ambassador and creative partner last year, fronts the new Frederick's Fall 2017 campaign.

Megan looks incredible in the racy photographs as she models the upcoming holiday collection, which includes bodysuits, stockings, corsets, bras, and panties.

Meanwhile, Fox will be making her movie comeback next year in director James Franco's comedy Zeroville, a quirky historical film based on the misadventures of an ambitious young actor who arrives in Los Angeles in 1969 to pursue his Hollywood dreams.