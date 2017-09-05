Photo: All rights reserved. Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne is "doing fine" after reportedly suffering multiple seizures in his hotel room over the weekend, according to his daughter.

The 34-year-old star was taken to Northwestern Memorial hospital in Chicago, Illinois after friends found him unconscious in his suite at the Westin Hotel on Sunday afternoon. According to TMZ.com, Wayne had suffered at least one seizure and suffered another in the hospital.

He had been due to perform at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas on Sunday night, alongside Rae Sremmurd, but doctors reportedly advised against releasing the rapper because he had suffered from seizures while flying before and they felt getting on the plane to go to the gig would be too risky. The show was subsequently canceled.

The Lollipop hitmaker is reportedly resting and his daughter Reginae Carter is now assuring his fans he is doing well.

"My dad is doing fine everyone!," she writes on Twitter. "Thanks for the concerns you guys are amazing."

"Oh yeah... & don't believe everything you hear," she adds.

The Lollipop singer went public with his epilepsy diagnosis in 2013, after suffering a near-fatal seizure, which reportedly prompted doctors to place him in a medically-induced coma at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was also hospitalized for a pair of dramatic mid-flight health scares in October, 2012.

Speaking to MTV News at the time of his health revelation, he claimed his seizures come with "no warning, no nothing," adding, "I don't feel sick."

"I go to sleep and wake up in the hospital," he said. "I don't feel anything. I just hope it stops happening."