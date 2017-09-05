Uncle Prince Harry 'happy'

Photo: All rights reserved. Prince Harry

Prince Harry is "very happy" after learning that he is about to become an uncle for the third time.

Officials from Kensington Palace announced on Monday morning, that Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are expecting another baby, a sibling for Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two.

Shortly after Catherine's pregnancy was shared on social media, Harry was approached by reporters while he attended an event in Manchester, and happily commented, "Fantastic, great. Very, very happy for them."

In the official royal statement, it was also revealed that Catherine was once again battling Hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), a type of severe morning sickness that has afflicted her for previous pregnancies.

She is being cared for by medics at Kensington Palace, but Harry shared that he believed the 35-year-old was coping with the illness.

"I haven't seen her for a while but I think I she's O.K.," he said.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II and the extended families of both William and Catherine are said to be "delighted with the news".

The baby will become fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild.

Clarence House has tweeted on behalf of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to say they are "delighted", while U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted her congratulations to the couple too, writing: "This is fantastic news. Many congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

Due to her illness, Catherine was forced to cancel an appearance at a children's center in London on Monday. But she is expected to next be seen in public on Thursday, when she and William will escort George to his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea.