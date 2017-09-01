Photo: All rights reserved. Serena Williams

Tennis ace Serena Williams has reportedly welcomed her first child with Reddit tech boss Alexis Ohanian.

Reports emerged on Friday suggesting the champion was in labour and Florida reporter Chris Shepherd has confirmed the speculation by announcing the birth on his Twitter account hours after the rumors first surfaced.

Shepherd tweeted: "Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well."

He later noted he received the information from a hospital source. Serena was reportedly admitted to St. Mary's Medical Center in Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday and induced on Thursday night.

She and her fiance Alexis, who became engaged last year, have yet to comment on news of the birth of their baby girl.

Serena accidentally announced her pregnancy earlier this year on social media after hitting the wrong button on Snapchat.

"I didn't tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I'd been saving it (the news)," she explained in an interview with Gayle King in April. "And you know how social media is when you press the wrong button...and...

"My phone doesn't ring that much, and thirty minutes later I missed like four calls and I'm like, 'that's weird,' and then I picked it up and I was like, 'oh no!'"

Although Serena, who planned to compete at Wimbledon this year before discovering she was pregnant, admitted she was shocked about becoming a first-time mom at first, the star feels much better about parenthood, telling Vogue magazine last month she's been feeling "really calm" of late.

To help ease her nerves, the 35-year-old champion enlisted the help of fans online for parenting tips and she also read her singer pal Kelly Rowland's new book, Whoa Baby! A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened), to prepare herself for the reality of motherhood.