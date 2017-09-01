Fleetwood Mac's last tour?

44110
Fleetwood Mac leader Mick Fleetwood has assured fans the band's 2018 tour won't be a finale.

Bandmate Christine McVie has hinted that the upcoming 18-month global trek will be a farewell, but the drummer insists the band has more music to play and perhaps record.

"In my mind, it's not (the final tour), and everyone in the band has decided that it's not," he tells Rolling Stone, "but we thought we were finished 30 years ago...

"I don't know if morbid is the correct word here, but when everyone is in their 70s and you think about five years from now... Phil Collins is calling his tour Not Dead Yet. Well, we're not dead yet, but God forbid, we might be, so you could be like, 'I better go and see them!'

"But you will not see a poster saying this is our farewell tour that I could dream of."

And Fleetwood, 70, reveals he and Stevie Nicks recently met up in Italy and checked out some old forgotten songs they're thinking of revamping for the 2018 tour.

"She said to me, 'Let's sit down and really listen to some stuff that sort of almost got forgotten'," he shares. "So I know she's already thinking she wants to do some things we haven't done in years. I always think that Stevie and Lindsey (Buckingham) should do a Buckingham Nicks song in the set. And Christine should do a blues song."

And there's always the possibility that the band could play an entire album onstage - like Rumours.

"It would be fantastic, but we'd have to be like Bruce Springsteen - out there for seven hours," Fleetwood laughs. "Then it could be the last tour. You'll see wooden boxes onstage. Five of them."

35298