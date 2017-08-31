Uzume Taiko in Vernon

Photo: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society proudly presents Uzume Taiko on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 7:30pm at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. This performance is our 2017/18 Season Opener and the Centre’s 16thBirthday Bash!



Heart stopping choreography and thunderous rhythms, with a dose of humor thrown in for good measure, Uzume Taiko is Canada’s West Coast premiere professional Taiko drumming group. With choreographed martial arts physicality, the steady pulsing O-Daiko, and the rhythmic sensitivity of a jazz ensemble, the drummers of Uzume Taiko create an exhilarating experience. True to their name “Uzume” meaning Japanese Goddess of Laughter and “Taiko” meaning drum, this powerful group brings a theatrical blend to their roaring beats!



Internationally renowned, Uzume Taiko has performed across the world and collaborated across musical boundaries with groups such as the Mearingstone Pipe Band, Ben Rogalsky (folk/roots), the Victoria Symphony Orchestra and Dave Corman (guitar/keyboard). Based in Vancouver, BC, the ensemble is composed of Artistic Director Boonie Soon, Musical Director Jason Overy, and performers Naomi Kajiwara, Boyd Seiichi Grealy, and Jordy Riley.



Uzume Taiko has released five CDs, a concert DVD, and has hosted countless workshops while travelling the globe. Teaching both children and adults, the group shares extensive knowledge on the pulse of drumming in this musical art form. Audiences and critics around the world give top reviews to the vibrant power of their performance.



To celebrate Uzume Taiko’s return to Vernon, they will also be hosting a basic Taiko drumming workshop using student teaching drums on Friday September 29th from 7:00 - 8:30pm. Ages 10+ are welcome to come feel the excitement of this ancient music and martial art form with your whole body. Learn drills covering some basic drum sticking techniques and movements of this powerful drumming style. Unleash your inner drummer while sweating and having lots of fun. Please wear comfortable clothing like yoga or gym attire that isn't too loose fitting. Sticks, drums and stands provided; no musical experience required. Water and towel are at your discretion; however, strongly recommended. Admission is free and open to adults and ages 10+.



Tickets for Uzume Taiko are $35 for adults, $32 for Seniors and $30 for Students. Call the Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or log online to www.ticketseller.ca for tickets and more information.