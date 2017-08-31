Stars dig deep for Harvey

43006
A pair of Oscar winners, Sandra Bullock and Leonardo DiCaprio, are leading the way in stars' donations to relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana, but they're not alone. Numerous other celebrities have pledged sizable amounts to charities.

Here's a list of stars who have publicly pledged to donate:

  • Sandra Bullock, $1 million to the American Red Cross
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, $1 million to the new United Way Harvey Recovery Fund
  • Miley Cyrus, $500,000 to the American Red Cross, Best Friends, the Greater Houston Community Fund and other charities
  • The Kardashian family, $250,000 each to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army
  • Country singer Chris Young, $100,000 to the American Red Cross
  • Kevin Hart, $50,000 to the American Red Cross
  • "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles, $50,000 to Random Acts
  • The Chainsmokers, $30,000 to the American Red Cross
  • Ellen DeGeneres, $25,000 to the American Red Cross and SPCA Texas
  • D.J. Khaled, $25,000 to the American Red Cross
  • Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, $25,000 to the American Red Cross
  • Jennifer Lopez, $25,000 to the American Red Cross
  • Alex Rodriguez, $25,000 to the American Red Cross
  • Wendy Williams, $25,000 to the American Red Cross
