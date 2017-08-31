Entertainment  

Police visit R. Kelly's home

- | Story: 205500

The parents of the woman at the center of R. Kelly's sex cult scandal reportedly visited the embattled singer's home with police officers to perform a welfare check on Tuesday night.

The 50-year-old I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker is facing allegations he manipulated several women into coercive sexual relationships, and he has been hit with accusations from two sets of parents, who claim he has brainwashed their daughters and other women, and records his sexual encounters with them.

Joycelyn Savage's parents recently requested the chance to visit with their daughter when Kelly performed in Atlanta, Georgia last week and after they were reportedly refused a meeting with her they showed up to his home on Tuesday unannounced.

According to TMZ, a woman answered the door and told them Savage wasn't home. Police eventually reached Savage by phone and she reportedly informed the cops she was fine and did not want to speak with her parents or any members of her family. It is unclear if Kelly was home at the time of the visit.

Savage has previously denied her parents allegations.

"I am in a happy place in my life, and I'm not being brainwashed or anything like that," she said in a video interview on TMZ. "I just want everybody to know, my parents and everybody in the world, that I am totally fine. I'm happy where I'm at, and everything is OK with me... I've never been held hostage or anything of that nature."

In a previous statement to the New York Post, Kelly's publicist Trevian Kutti said the singer would "work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."

