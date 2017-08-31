43006
Madonna moving to Portugal

Madonna has reportedly made a move towards making Portugal her home after registering with Portuguese tax authorities.

The 59-year-old singer has visited the country this year, posting pictures from her trips to the country on her Instagram page.

Editors at Agence France-Presse quote a report in Portuguese magazine Visao stating the Like A Virgin musician is staying at the Pestana Palace hotel in Lisbon while she waits for a property she has purchased in nearby Sintra to be renovated.

The report in the Portuguese weekly magazine claims she has now obtained a Portuguese tax identification number, allowing her to conduct her business affairs and pay taxes in the country.

Registering with Portuguese authorities will also allow her son David to attend school there. The 11-year-old reportedly passed trials at famed Portuguese soccer club Benfica earlier this year and has been accepted into their youth academy.

"David is part of the youth group of the club," a Benfica insider tells Portuguese tabloid Correio da Manha.

The source claimed David will stay at the club's academy complex until starting school at Lisbon's exclusive French Lycee school.

The singer had previously posted photos on Instagram of herself and David dressed in replica Benfica soccer shirts.

In May she captioned an image of David and another child in full Benfica kit, "Where Life Begins............(five soccer ball emojis) (two heart emojis) @slbenfica".

David is the first of four children Madonna has adopted from Malawi. In addition to David and Mercy, who she adopted in 2006 and 2009 respectively, she became an adoptive mother to twin girls in February. She has also has two biological children, Lourdes, 20, and Rocco, 17.

