Paltrow's relationship regret

Gwyneth Paltrow wasn't always great girlfriend material, confessing she has had to work hard to get to a place where she's comfortable in a relationship.

The Iron Man star was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 until their divorce was finalized last year and she also was engaged to Brad Pitt and dated Ben Affleck.

Now dating producer Brad Falchuk - her boyfriend since 2014 - she reveals romantic relationships have always been an issue for her over the years.

"I've f**ked up so many relationships," she tells Sophia Amoruso during an interview on the Girlboss podcast. "I'm actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and daughter and mother, but I'm at my potentially most vulnerable and f**ked up in the romantic slice of the pie. It's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship."

Gwyneth explains having quality relationships is the real measure of success for her.

"I think without relationships of quality, you are not a successful person," she continues. "So, if you don't have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then it's really hard to claim success."

She also reveals she has learned a lot about herself after dealing with recent criticisms of her Goop newsletter and lifestyle brand and the scrutiny she has faced as a celebrity.

"In my case, all of the lessons, as painful as some of them have been, have been about my lack of willingness to step into who I am," she adds. "Going into a hole is exactly the opposite of the lesson."