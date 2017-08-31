Hamill feared SW reboot

Photo: All rights reserved. Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill was scared about returning to the Star Wars franchise fearing they wouldn't be able to recreate the magic of the earlier movies.

The 65-year-old actor made his debut as Jedi Luke Skywalker in 1977's A New Hope, and returned for "80s sequels The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

A prequel trilogy followed, set before Mark's alter ego was born, but he made his comeback in 2015's The Force Awakens when Daisy Ridley's character Rey tracked Luke down to a remote island.

He's also set to appear in this year's The Last Jedi, but it wasn't an easy decision to step back into the sci-fi franchise.

"When they asked me to come back, it was scary," Mark admitted to The Associated Press. "I thought, "Gee, it was hard to catch lightning in a bottle the first time. I don't know if this is such a wise idea.' When we left, even if they were going to do a third trilogy, it wouldn't have anything to do with us. George (Lucas, creator and original director) never said you're going to do three more. He did mention maybe coming back and doing a cameo and handing Excalibur to the next young hope. This is back when we were doing the first one and I thought, "What is this supposed to be?'"

As the eighth movie prepares to hit cinemas in December, Mark and his castmates are gearing up to promote it without late actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia. The star died aged 60 after suffering a heart attack at the end of last year, though she was able to finish filming her scenes for the upcoming film.

Harrison Ford's Han Solo is also no longer a part of the franchise.

"She was irreplaceable," Mark said of Carrie. "There can never be a proper reunion anymore. It's tragic. I hate that it adds an air of melancholy to the film because it doesn't deserve it. I know for a fact she would obviously want us to be having fun."