DiCaprio donates $1 million

Photo: All rights reserved. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest star to dig deep to help Hurricane Harvey victims, donating $1 million to go towards short and long-term relief following the devastating storm.

The Titanic actor made the donation to the newly established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund through his The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation on Wednesday.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation," United Way Worldwide president and CEO Brian Gallagher said in a statement. "Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us - and that's what this gift represents."

Gallagher added that all proceeds of the Harvey Recovery Fund will go directly to relief efforts, which he expects to continue for many years to come.

"We hope others will step up and support the United Way and other organisations," Terry Tamminen, CEO of United Way, added.

It's not the first time The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has provided disaster relief funds. It previously donated money to relief efforts following the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004, the 2010 Haiti earthquake and Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

DiCaprio follows in the footsteps of other stars who have made sizeable donations to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, including Sandra Bullock, who donated $1 million to the Red Cross.

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray has also made a $1 million donation through her The Rachael Ray Foundation to help the animals affected by the hurricane.

"We will continue our commitment to work with national and local organisations to assess needs and provide the additional earmarked funds," she said in a statement. "Thank you to all who are donating their time, effort and money as goodwill to our neighbours is most important during times like these."

Music stars have been doing their bit to help as well, with many arranging concerts to raise funds to go towards relief efforts. Singer Rita Ora got involved as she was pictured on Wednesday at a donation centre in Dallas, Texas, helping to box up items for victims left homeless by the storm. And Gloria Gaynor decided to pay tribute to the victims in her own way, by changing the lyrics to her famous tune I Will Survive to Texas Will Survive in a video shared on her Twitter page on Wednesday night.

"At first we were afraid, we were petrified, Kept thinking Texas couldn't live in floodwaters this high, We know you spent plenty of time preparing for this hurricane, Who could have known that it would come with so much devastating rain, But we will strive, And you'll survive," she sang in the video.