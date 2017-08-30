Liv Tyler bemoans holidaying

42177
Liv Tyler has bemoaned holidaying with four children, labelling it "tricky".

The Armageddon actress is mother to 12-year-old son Milo from her marriage to Royston Langdon and two-year-old Sailor and 13-month-old Lula with fiance Dave Gardner. Dave also has a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship, and trying to vacation as a six-piece family can be tough.

"'It's so tricky going away on vacation with so many," she sighed to Red magazine. "We're not the kind of parents that are gonna be like, 'You stay here and go to bed, we're going out.' We always want to do everything together.

"But then going out to dinner with, like, 10 people" The babies need to eat immediately and then they're completely restless throwing food all over the place. And the minute the boys finish, they're like, 'We're off now'. You're left trying to enjoy a glass of wine and your meal with food flying everywhere."

Despite her comments about their busy household, having a big family is something that both Liv and Dave wanted. And it was this love of children and a desire to extend their family that helped forge the couple's bond.

"We both wanted to have a family and children and a partnership and love," she smiled. "Our jobs are high stress and high energy and constantly moving, so it's really just the family part we're on the same page about, which is amazing because I know that's often quite tricky for couples."

And luckily for Liv, she has managed to maintain a successful acting career since moving to England thanks to her partner's willingness to get hands on with the children.

"After I moved to England, I reconnected with an agent and within about a week, she said, "I've got this job for you," And it was starting the following week," she remembered.

"It meant commuting to Leeds for a few days at a time, but it was so good for me and David was just like, 'I've got this'. He was home every night for dinner and bedtime, and holding down the fort... He drops the boys at school every single morning, while I'm standing there at the door in my pyjamas, covered in food, with both babies in my arms."

