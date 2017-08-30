Prince George school bound

Photo: All rights reserved. Prince William and wife Catherine will take Prince George to first day of school

Prince William and wife Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will take son Prince George to his first day of school.

The four-year-old will start school at Thomas's Battersea on 7 September, and Kensington Palace has confirmed his royal parents will escort him and also meet Helen Haslem, the Head of the Lower School.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanying Prince George, will be met on arrival at the school by the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, who will then escort Their Royal Highnesses to Prince George's reception classroom," the palace told People magazine in a statement.

The news comes after William opened up about his family life during an interview with Britain's GQ magazine in July, in which he stated that he's keen on breaking down the royal barriers when it comes to raising his children, George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

"I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don't want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there," he insisted. "I will fight for them to have a normal life."

William also shared his regret that he wasn't able to turn to his mother Princess Diana, who was killed in a tragic car accident in Paris, France, in 1997 when he was 15, for advice.

"I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw. And also it is not like most people's grief, because everyone else knows about it, everyone knows the story, everyone knows her," he mused. "I would like to have had her advice. I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won't, that they will never know her."