Bullock donates $1 million

Sandra Bullock is joining the effort to provide relief to the victims of Hurricane Harvey by donating $1 million to charities in Texas.

The historic storm has ripped through Houston, leaving 30,000 people homeless and 14 people dead, and several celebrities, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, and the Kardashians have stepped up to donate money to help with relief efforts. And now the Oscar-winning The Blind Side star has added $1 million to the American Red Cross' relief effort.

"There are no politics in eight feet of water," she says. "There are human beings in eight feet of water."

"I'm just grateful I can do it," she adds. "We all have to do our part."

Bullock owns a home in the U.S. state, according to People.com.

Her $1 million donation comes hot on the heels of another big handover from Disney executives, who have also agreed to give seven figures to the relief effort.

Announcing the company's $1 million pledge earlier on Tuesday, Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger said, "Our hearts go out to everyone in the devastating path of this historic storm.

"It's hard to fully appreciate the impact, in part because it isn't over yet, but we know thousands of people have lost everything and now face the daunting challenge of putting their lives and communities back together, and we're using our unique resources and reach to help those in need."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, her sisters and mother Kris Jenner have donated $500,000 to the cause, with the reality TV star tweeting: "Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong."