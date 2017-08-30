Clooney not into acting

Photo: All rights reserved. George Clooney

George Clooney is keen to stick to filmmaking, insisting he has not read any scripts interesting enough to get him in front of the camera.

The Gravity actor's last movie appearance was 2016's Money Monster, and as he gears up to release his latest directorial effort Suburbicon in October, he reveals he's in no rush to take on a role in someone else's movie right now.

"I'm in an interesting place in my life," he tells USA Today. "I'm acting almost never - for a lot of reasons, mostly because I don't have any great interest in it and haven't read anything (good enough).

"If somebody showed up with (a script like 1982 Paul Newman movie) The Verdict, I'd jump but it's not all that often you get Michael Clayton kind of scripts. And if you're not going to get those, there's no real point at this point in my career."

Clooney earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role in the 2007 movie.

"They still let me do what I want to do," he adds. "As long as that's the case, then I'm going to keep doing it. For me, you've got to keep pushing the envelope until they take everything away - which they eventually do with everybody."

George is also going through a change in his personal life as a married father to two-month-old twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal. The actor reveals he couldn't have imagined his life would have taken this turn, but he has learned to not make plans.

"Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying," he jokes. "Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit. I really didn't think, at 56, that I would be the parent of twins. Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."

Meanwhile, Clooney heaps praise on his wife, insisting she's "like an Olympic athlete" around their kids, revealing she has taken to motherhood "beautifully".