Coldplay dedicate new song

Coldplay has dedicated a song titled Houston #1 to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The British band was due to hit the stage at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas last Friday but were forced to postpone the gig after the tropical cyclone caused catastrophic flooding in the U.S. state and led to at least 15 deaths.

However, those affected by the storm remained in the band member's hearts, with frontman Chris Martin leading the group in a "one-off" performance of new song Houston during their concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Monday.

"We thought, well, since we're in Miami and we've got a couple of days to spare, let's write a song for Houston and we'll sing it to you tonight and we'll send it over there," he said in an introduction. "We all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas. So if you'll bear with us, this is a new song and we'll never play this again."

Martin added that the band wanted to play the acoustic tune one time for fans and then "send it over there to everyone" who missed out on seeing Coldplay live due to the circumstances.

Accordingly, the song received a huge round of applause from those in the crowd, especially when Martin sang: "I'm dreamin' of when I get back to Texas, Corpus Christi, Harris County, Galveston. There's a harmony that bonds down there in Houston, oh Houston, you got to keep on keeping on."

Coldplay is yet to set a date for their postponed concert. The group's A Head Full of Dreams Tour is currently taking in dates across North America, before it finishes up in Latin America in November.