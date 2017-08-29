Swift's first-ever U.K. #1

Photo: All rights reserved. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's new track Look What You Made Me Do is on course to become her first-ever U.K. number one single.

The U.S. megastar's last two albums have topped Britain's chart but strangely she has never had a top selling single, with second place being her best result.

According to compilers at Britain's Official Charts Company, Look What You Made Me Do is set to change all that as record breaking streaming figures have helped the star to the number one spot in Tuesday's chart update.

At the time of the update the song had already been downloaded 20,000 times and been streamed 2.4 million times in the U.K., putting it well on course to top Friday's finalized rundown.

Taylor's new track has broken streaming records around the world, as it was played an incredible 8 million times on Spotify in the day following its release on Friday.

The video for Look What You Made Me Do, which debuted at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, was also viewed a record 30 million times in its first 24 hours on the Vevo video streaming service.

The 27-year-old singer's new single's success bodes well for her forthcoming album Reputation, which is due to arrive in November.

Taylor's stunning early sales figures mean she looks set to push last Friday's top artist Dua Lipa's track New Rules down to number two.

Pink's What About Us is currently on course for number three, while Taylor's ex, Calvin Harris is in fourth place in the update with Feels. Justin Bieber and Bloodpop round out the top five with Friends.

Two American rock bands look set to battle it out for the top spot in Friday's album rundown, as Queens of the Stone Age's new collection Villains is currently edging War on Drugs' record A Deeper Understanding into second place.