Lamar rules MTV VMAs

Photo: All rights reserved. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, walking away with the top prize for Video of the Year.

The rapper led all nominees with eight nods heading into the ceremony, and quickly racked up the wins for Humble., landing the technical honors for Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects.

He also took home the Best Hip Hop accolade, before claiming his sixth VMA of the night as he triumphed over Bruno Mars' 24K Magic, The Weeknd's Reminder, Alessia Cara's Scars to Your Beautiful, and Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller for the prestigious Video of the Year title.

"Glory to god every time, giving us these amazing talents," Kendrick told the crowd at The Forum in California as he stepped up to accept the final award. "Thank you for allowing us to take our thoughts and our wild imaginations to the next level."

He then turned to his music video director Dave Free, and added, "This guy (Free) always been a genius, true pleasure, for real (sic)."

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran walked away with his second ever MTV VMA for Artist of the Year, and lit up the stage early on in the ceremony as he performed his hit song Shape of You as a unique collaboration with rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

It was a big night for Pink, too, who was celebrated for her career achievements with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, while other winners included Fifth Harmony (Best Pop for Down), Kanye West (Best Choreography for Fade), and singer Khalid, who was voted Best New Artist.

The event also featured the world premiere of Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do video, and performances from Kendrick, Miley Cyrus, and 30 Seconds to Mars, before host Katy Perry closed the show with her Nicki Minaj collaboration Swish Swish.