Swift accused of copying

Beyonce's fans have criticized Taylor Swift, claiming she ripped off the singer's style in her new video.

Fans of the Run the World singer, who released track Formation from her top-selling album Lemonade in 2016, noticed a similarity between the Formation video and the teaser Taylor dropped on social media on Thursday for her new single Look What You Made Me Do.

They were quick to slam the I Knew You Were Trouble singer for copying Beyonce's dance routine during the short clip.

Fans flocked to Twitter to voice their opinions, and some even took screengrabs of the two videos and put them side by side to prove their point.

One fan tweeted, "Lemonade and Minute Maid," alongside the clips.

In one shot from the teaser, Taylor is dressed in a black leotard and fishnet tights surrounded by male dancers dressed in a similar fashion. Beyonce wore the same style outfit for her performance of Formation and had a similar line-up of uniformed backup dancers at the 2016 Super Bowl halftime show.

The Beyonce comparisons wasn't the only negativity Taylor received since she dropped the single; not all of her fans are happy with the singer's change in musical direction either.

"You lost me with this new song. I miss the old Taylor," was one of many similar quotes.

"I really don't like the new Taylor Swift song," another fan said sadly. "The chorus is so beige and trashy."

Many have also suggested the song is a dig at her enemies, including Kanye West and Katy Perry.

The track's release date also puts Taylor's new single in direct competition with Katy's Swish Swish, which has raised eyebrows with some fans who dubbed this a "predictable" move.