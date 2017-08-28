Russell Brand marries

Photo: All rights reserved. Russell Brand

Russell Brand married Laura Gallacher, the mother of his nine-month old daughter, on Saturday.

The 42-year-old comedian tied the knot with his fiancee at an intimate ceremony in a church near the couple's home in Henley-on-Thames, England.

A source told The Sun the couple were determined to have a small wedding rather than a "circus".

"They wanted a very small, personal affair with their daughter Mabel, family and close friends rather than a circus," the source told the media outlet. "It was a lovely occasion. Mabel was guest of honour."

Guests included Laura's sister, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, singer Noel Gallagher and comedian David Baddiel.

The bride wore a floor-length, slim-fitting, white embroidered wedding gown with a split up to the thigh, while Russell was dressed in a dark grey three-piece suit and grey suede boots.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor hired a New Orleans paddle steamer to take the guests from the wedding ceremony to an India-themed reception where guests were greeted by staff dressed in traditional saris.

The self-confessed sex addict has put his wild ways behind him in recent years, and has kept a low profile since becoming a father.

A source previously told MailOnline: "It's all about Laura and becoming a dad now. They have been living as a couple for the past six months and are determined to make a go of their relationship."

The couple first met in 2007 but it wasn't until 2015 they started dating.

Russell has been romantically linked to many celebrities including Kate Moss, Courtney Love, former Spice Girl, Geri Horner and billionaire's daughter Jemima Goldsmith.

He was also wed to superstar Katy Perry for just over a year in 2010.