Entertainment  

Serena Williams poses nude

Serena Williams has posed nude, showing off her baby bump, for the cover of the August (17) issue of Vanity Fair U.S.

The pregnant tennis star posed for famed photographer Annie Leibovitz for the magazine, immediately drawing comparisons with Demi Moore's groundbreaking 1991 photoshoot, also shot by Annie.

In the portrait, which is against a dark grey background, just one of the tennis champion's hand covers her breasts as she gazes into the distance, with her dark locks tumbling down her shoulders.

Inside the magazine, the 35-year-old is seen in another nude image, this time with a plaited hairstyle, and in a series of lovey-dovey photos with her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

In a wide-ranging interview she discussed meeting her husband-to-be, who she plans to marry in the fall after the birth of the baby, and her reaction to the news that she was going to have a baby.

Serena admitted that when she learned she was expecting her "heart dropped" as she was thinking, ""Oh my God, this can't be...I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year'."

Serena had taken the pregnancy test on the insistence of a friend and only believed the result after the sixth test. She broke the news to tech millionaire Alexis by handing him the bag containing all the positive tests.

"It just doesn't seem real. I don't know why. Am I having a baby?" Serena, who is now six months pregnant, shared.

"I don't know what to do with a baby. I have nothing... I've done absolutely nothing for the baby room."

"I'm trying to enjoy the little freedom I have left."

The August issue of Vanity Fair is available in the U.K. on 7 July (17).

