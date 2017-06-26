42877
41930

Entertainment  

Words make us Canadian

- | Story: 200374

When Howie Mandel played a Boston doctor on the 1980s medical drama "St. Elsewhere" it wasn't the medical jargon he struggled with — it was his Canadian accent.

"I can't tell you how many times they stopped filming on 'St. Elsewhere' because I said 'intes-tyne' instead of 'intest-tin,' or I said 'dra-ma' instead of 'draw-ma,'" says the Toronto-born "America's Got Talent" judge.

"They just kicked the Canada out of me."

Over Canada's 150-year history, the Canuck English accent has varied in sound and strength, depending on the region. And it comes through more in certain words — like about, mouth, pasta, lava and avocado.

Though the accent can be subtle at times, it can be a hard one for some homegrown actors to shake when they're playing non-Canadian characters.

"You can't say 'drama' or 'pasta' or 'story,'" says Vancouver-born comedy star Seth Rogen, whose AMC series "Preacher" is into its second season.

"I consciously have to not talk like a Canadian, if I'm playing an American character. There are only four or five words for me that really have become an issue."

"Big Little Lies" star James Tupper of Dartmouth, N.S., says he "went home in tears" while trying to shake his spirited accent in drama school.

"I just couldn't hear it," he says. "I would say, 'It's not very fa-her to the ca-her.' They would say, 'It's not very far to the car.' I just didn't hear it and it took me forever, but I finally did learn the variations in my tongue and how to make an American sound, and I feel confident with it now.

"But I'll tell you what — when I go home, the wild Nova Scotian that lives in me comes out."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

Daily Dose – June 26, 2017

Daily Dose
Remember to stay cool as you browse today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Let this be a reminder to stay off the drugs kids!
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop criticized by NASA over ‘healing’ stickers
Showbiz
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website has been forced to change...
Ridiculous B-ball shots
Must Watch
You’ll never be as good as these kids


42158
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
40416


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


40946
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40946



43117