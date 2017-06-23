Canada Day at Art Gallery

Photo: KelownaArtGallery.com

Whether you choose to create a chalk art masterpiece, paint at an easel en plein air, get creative on a great big box, or simply explore the exhibitions on view – the Kelowna Art Gallery has you covered this Canada Day.



On Saturday, July 1, from 10 am to 5 pm, the gallery will be open to the public for a full day of hands-on art activities and visual art exploration. This includes free access to the four exhibition spaces in the gallery. Visitors can expect to discover everything from a large fort-like structure in our courtyard area, to paintings by members of the Group of Seven in our largest exhibition space.



The celebration of Canada’s 150th Birthday extends outside the gallery too. From 10 am to 1 pm, the public is invited to get creative with their choice of chalk art, painting, drawing, or transforming a cardboard box into a beautiful work of art that pays tribute to Canada. 150 of these boxes will be set up on the grassy areas surrounding the gallery for children, families, and members of the public to paint their artistic visions on. The Gallery asks the public to please consider bringing a non-perishable food item with them to donate to the Kelowna Food Bank for those in need. These donations will be collected at the event.



Canada Day at the Kelowna Art Gallery is free and open to the public, but those interested in taking part in the box painting activity will need to pre-book to reserve the appropriate number of boxes for their friends and family. To secure a spot please call the Kelowna Art Gallery at 250-762-2226.



The Gallery would like to thank Benjamin Moore Kelowna for generously donating the paint for this event, and the Great Little Box Company for donating a portion of the boxes that will serve as the blank canvases.



For more information about this event, please visit www.kelownaartgallery.com or call 250-762-2226. The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street in the heart of the Cultural District in downtown Kelowna.

