Paltrow criticized by NASA

Photo: All rights reserved. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop website has been forced to change claims made about a line of 'healing' stickers.

The actress launched her lifestyle newsletter Goop in 2008, and has since gone on to expand the concept into a wider forum which offers everything from recipes to general health advice.

However, a new product Goop editors have recommended, Body Vibes Stickers, has come under fire by several organizations, including NASA.

In a blog post, Goop describes the wearable stickers as having the ability to "rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies" when worn near the heart or on the arm, and "fill in the deficiencies in your reserves, creating a calming effect, smoothing out both physical tension and anxiety."

Originally, Goop also included a claim that Body Vibes are "made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut's vitals during wear."

Editors at website Gizmodo were first to spot the striking description, and contacted NASA representatives who rejected the claim, stating, astronauts "do not have any conductive carbon material lining the spacesuits."

The claim has now been removed from the blog post, but the comment remains on Body Vibes' own website, where the stickers are priced at $60 for a pack of 10.

Goop editors also released a statement in which they emphasised that advice and recommendations given in posts were not formal endorsements, and the opinions of authors and experts were not necessarily representative of the views of the company.

"We constantly strive to improve our site for our readers, and are continuing to improve our processes for evaluating the products and companies featured," a representative stated. "Based on the statement from NASA, we've gone back to the company to inquire about the claim and removed the claim from our site until we get additional verification."

In the past Gwyneth's lifestyle website has come under fire for promoting a range of unusual practices or extravagant products, including oil pulling, vaginal steaming, and the use of jade eggs to boost sex.