41717
40562

Entertainment  

Depp: assassinate prez?

- | Story: 200194

Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump.

He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

The 54-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star followed by saying that he is not an actor, but someone who lies for a living.

However, he said, it's "been a while, and maybe it's time."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

Leaked footage from soccer training camp

Must Watch
Top secret footage of what it takes to be a top tier soccer player
Daily Dose – Jun 23, 2017
Daily Dose
All hail today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – Jun 23, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
“Sir, do you have any comments?”
Bill Cosby planning motivational speaking tour
Showbiz
Bill Cosby is reportedly planning a motivational speaking tour...


39830
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
40888


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


40605
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40946