Photo: NewVintage.ca

New Vintage Theatre is proud to bring the days of disco back to Kelowna in their crazy fun summer musical A 1970’s Cinderella.

It is Los Angeles, 1977, and the Disco Queen has a problem. Prince, her son, can’t find “somebody to love”. Enter Cinderella and her dreams of meeting someone sweet and cool-like John Travolta or Al Pacino-the only thing standing in her way is her super freaky Stepmother and glamorous Stepsisters. With a little help from her ingenious friend, Mouse, and The Godfather will Cinderella get her Happily Ever After at the Disco Ball? New Vintage invites audiences this summer to hustle on down and see this hilarious adaptation of a classic fairy tale, updated with a 70’s sensibility that will leave all ages groovin’.

A 1970’s Cinderella is created and brought to life on stage by Artistic Director Bonnie Gratz. The show stars Dana Murphy as Cinderella and features Graham Daley, Josie Morrow, Adam Weaver, Zoe Sommerfeld, Joelle Neufeld, Kayla Hunter and Bonnie Gratz, reprising her role as the “wicked” Stepmother.

Fun for kids, hilarious for adults, New Vintage encourages people to pull on their favorite bellbottoms and boogie on down to A 1970’s Cinderella. Tickets are now on sale for their magical indoor shows July 13-16 at The Mary Irwin Theatre at rotarycentreforthearts.com

There are two additional outdoor performances for Festivals Kelowna on July 9 and 23 at Kerry Park and Gyro Beach at 1pm, weather dependent.

Director Bonnie Gratz and Choreographer Danny Tagle are the team behind the hit Rock of Ages, and New Vintage is also the theatre company that brought Kelowna the hit Grease last summer. Audiences are encouraged to get their tickets now as both of these previous shows sold out early.

For more information about New Vintage Theatre, a charitable professional theatre company based in Kelowna, or their festival Kelowna Fan Xpo, check out newvintage.ca