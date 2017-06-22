43096
Summer Sips fundraiser

Miss Universe Canada Finalist, Shanelle Connell, is partnering with Prospera Place and the Delta Grand Okangan Resort to host a summer charity event with an authentically Okangan theme — wine tasting. Join Shanelle on July 14, 2017 for her Operation Smile fundraiser, complete with a silent auction full of exclusive items.

Operation Smile is the Miss Universe Organization’s charity of choice, and Connell hopes to see the support of her beloved Okanagan with a large crowd out at the wine-filled event for this great cause. Operation Smile helps children around the world born with cleft palate offering them and their families the resources and care to change their future.

Taking place at Manhattan Point Restaurant in downtown Kelowna, the event starts at 6:30 pm with wine tastings from Sandhill, Quails Gate and other local wineries. Guests will enjoy a full menu selection of Manhattan Point’s finest appetizers to graze on while enjoying an evening filled with delightful tastings. Tickets

Those attending are encouraged to pull out their cocktail entire, dressing to impress in their Friday best.

Auction items currently announced include:

Deluxe weekend-getaway with the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort
Wine baskets from local wineries
Teeth whitening kit from Lifestyle Dentistry
Surprise silent auction events from Prospera Place
Two original prints by Okanagan artist Shayla Ritchie
Photography package from Victoria Blaire
Health and wellness programs from The Nutrition Health Coach

Funds raised will support Operation Smile be able to provide everything needed to perform a safe and sound surgery – from sterile operating room towels to IV kits, anesthesia and much more. Without Operation Smile, children with cleft palate are vulnerable to serious infections, malnutrition, and other serious health issues.

Find tickets for Summer Sips for Operation Smile on eventbrite.ca.

