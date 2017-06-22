42998
More Rock The Lake VIP tix

The artists at this year’s Rock the Lake event have just released some of their VIP holds which means our sold out VIP area is sold out no more! Limited number available so be sure to purchase your tickets as soon as possible. Passes will be available through Select Your Tickets online at 7 am and by phone or in person when the box office opens at 9:30 am.

Your premium VIP experience not only includes your admission to the festival for all three days of rock heaven, but also gets you exclusive access to the VIP Tent where you will be treated like one of the stars. Private beverage service, complimentary non-alcoholic drinks and pre-show appetizers with the bands between sets is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your VIP Rock the Lake experience.

INCLUDED IN VIP EXPERIENCE:

Parking pass (one parking pass per transaction)
Complimentary chair check
Rock the Lake T-shirt
Private VIP tented area
Private VIP entrance

Private Washrooms
Private beverage service
Free non-alcoholic pre-show beverages
Free pre-show appetizers
Chance to meet artists

