Celebs' take on Canada

As Canada is about to celebrate a big 150th birthday, one organization asked a few celebrities what they think of Canada.

In a video posted by WEmovement, a non-government organization that tries to bring people together, Hollywood celebrities were asked what comes to mind when they think of Canada.

Some said “great people, hockey, canoeing, mountains, poutine, multicultural and Tim Horton’s.”

Of course, how Canadians say ‘about’ was brought up, with many poking fun at the way it is said.

To end off the video, the question posed was: “How do you get 100 tough, rowdy Canadians out of a pool?”

Well, you just say “Would you please get out of the pool,” said movie star Edward Norton.