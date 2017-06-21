Ferrell on Mariah's antics

Photo: All rights reserved. Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell has hinted that Mariah Carey's diva demands caused her cameo to be cut from The House.

The actor and comedian is currently promoting the comedy film, in which he teams with Amy Poehler to play a couple who destroy their daughter's college fund and then decide to start an illegal casino with their neighbors to make the money back.

The House features appearances from Jeremy Renner, Nick Kroll, and Alexandra Daddario, but Will has now confirmed that a planned guest spot from Mariah had to be dropped.

"She eventually did show up. There were suggestions that were not executed. She was on our set and yeah, things happened, and didn't happen," he said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night (20Jun17). "She did not make the final cut."

Will didn't detail exactly what the We Belong Together singer did to get herself deleted from the flick but indicated that her extravagant requirements meant that the shoot ran off-schedule.

"Let's put it this way, at about midnight I got a knock on my trailer and they said, 'You can just go home, we're not going to get to you,'" he said, adding jokingly that while the Mariah drama was "all for naught" at least the footage shot could possibly make for some "fun" DVD extras.

The Anchorman star isn't the only member of The House cast to call out the superstar, with actor Rob Huebel criticizing her onset behavior during an interview with SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio in May. He divulged that she showed up "four hours late" to the set, asked for her trailer to be stocked with "all white roses" and stuffed animals, before requesting alterations be made to change the song she was hired to perform.

"We did some reshoots with a popstar named Mariah Carey. It did not go well," he said. "F**king what is going on with her? It was bananas."

The House hits cinemas from the end of the month.