Photo: KeyNote Productions

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is the most popular and sought after big band in the world today for live concerts. With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. For the first time ever the Big Band will bring Glenn Miller's legacy to Kelowna in a LIVE performance at the Kelowna Community Theatre on June 27th 2017.

The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all the dance bandleaders back in the Swing era of the 1930s and '40s. Today, the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra brings timeless classics such as In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Pennsylvania 6-5000, String of Pearls and Tuxedo Junction back to the stage. Over 20 musicians and singers bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound and perform those songs that everyone remembers. This show is a must see for jazz and swing fans alike or the incurable romantics who want to step back in time.

The big-band business today requires almost constant travel as a result of an arduous schedule of one-night stands. The current Glenn Miller Orchestra is “on the road” longer and more continuously than any other in the whole world, having celebrated its 60th year anniversary on June 6, 2016. They cover over a hundred thousand miles a year, performing nearly 300 playing dates for an “in person” audience that adds up to more than a half million people annually. KeyNote Productions couldn’t be happier to add Kelowna, BC to one of their world wide touring locations.

KeyNote Productions presents The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra LIVE in concert at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Tuesday, June 27th 2016. Pre-Sale tickets are available beginning Tuesday, December 6th at 10AM using the code "TROMBONE." General tickets will be released on Friday, December 9th at 10AM via selectyourtickets.com.