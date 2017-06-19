42998
A mid-summer evening of music promises to captivate concert-goers as the third-annual Opera Under the Stars returns to UBC Okanagan this August.

Set in UBC Okanagan's central courtyard, the free open-air public concert by Opera Kelowna presents world-class voices—those of the professional cast of their August 2017 production of Puccini’s La bohème—in an informal and picturesque setting.

The public is invited to bring picnic blankets or chairs and find their favourite spots around the courtyard. Parking for the evening is complimentary.

Opera Under the Stars is free to attend, but pre-registration online is required. Refreshments will be available for purchase, including a selection of wines from Quails’ Gate Winery, beer, and soft drinks, and gourmet food options. All ages are welcome and encouraged to mingle, move about and even dance to familiar operatic favourites.

Opera Under the Stars takes place at UBC’s Okanagan campus, Wednesday, August 2, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event opens Opera Kelowna’s 2017 Summer Concert Series, which continues with three additional Opera in the Park concerts:

Aug. 3 at Kelowna’s Guisachan Park
Aug. 4 at West Kelowna’s Memorial Park Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 at Peachland’s Heritage Park

These concerts give audiences a taste of Opera Kelowna’s mainstage performance of La bohème at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Aug. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.

To pre-register and learn more about Opera Kelowna’s free Summer Concert Series and to get ticket information for the Aug. 18 and 19 mainstage performance, visit www.operakelowna.com

