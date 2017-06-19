Madonna purchases palace

Photo: All rights reserved. Madonna

Madonna has reportedly purchased a $6.4 million palace in Portugal in a bid to help further her son's soccer dreams.

The Material Girl hitmaker's son David recently spent a week playing with the Benfica football club's junior team and Madonna has reportedly bought the Quinta do Relogio (Farm of the Clock Tower) property in Sintra so he can pursue his sports' dreams in the country.

''Madonna visited Portugal first in March and the fans went wild. One even sent her a message saying they were an estate agent on Instagram and she started following them back," a source tells The Sun on Sunday newspaper. "It was then it became pretty apparent that she was looking to make a move permanent.

''Now the town in question is abuzz with the news that she's going to be based in this particular property, with the estate agents confirming they've sold the property to a big name," the source continues. ''It's a stunning building in the hilltops with a huge number of bedrooms and bathrooms all decorated in striking Islamic style, although there are huge plans for a redesign inside already.''

Madonna and her family currently reside in New York, but she is reportedly planning to move by September before the start of the new school year.

"Madonna is determined to give her kids every opportunity in life and this one is too good to pass up," a source tells the Daily Mail Online.

David currently plays with the Downtown United Soccer Club. She is reportedly planning to enroll him and daughters Mercy, Esther, and Stella in the French Lycee school in Lisbon, which is a sister school of the one they attend in New York.

The reported move will also put her closer to her son Rocco, who lives with his filmmaker dad Guy Ritchie in England after they put an end to their custody battle in September. Daughter Lourdes is reportedly planning to stay in New York.