41367
39328

Entertainment  

Miley Cyrus fashion feud

- | Story: 199805

Miley Cyrus has sparked a feud with Dolce & Gabbana designer Stefano Gabbana over a comment on Instagram.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker took to the social media site to congratulate her younger brother Braison Cyrus for making his runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2018 Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday. However in her message, Cyrus hit out at the designers over their politics.

"It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing.... BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once... and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone!," she wrote. "We believe in trying something new everyday!... I am so proud of you always..."

"PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see," she added.

Stefano Gabbana subsequently hit out at Cyrus over her message, reportedly calling the singer "ignorant" and he vowed the fashion house will not team up with her brother in the future.

"For your stupid comment never more work with him (sic)," he added.

Stefano then re-posted Miley's picture of her brother at the show on his own Instagram account, writing, "We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana"

It is unclear what Miley's issue is with the designers, but they came under fire in 2015 for their controversial comments about gay couples adopting, using surrogacy or in vitro fertilisation.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

Jamie Foxx serenades Serena Williams in back to back years at the ESPY Awards

Must Watch
It almost makes you sad that there isn’t parts 3, 4, 5 or more.
Janet Jackson and estranged husband reunite in court
Music
Janet Jackson reunited with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana...
Daily Dose – June 19, 2017
Daily Dose
Get pumped for today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 19, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beer. Always worth it.


40176
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
40977


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41739