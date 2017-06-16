Miley Cyrus reality TV show

Photo: All rights reserved. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is open to the idea of a reality television show based on her "insane" family.

The 24-year-old has been in the music industry since the tender age of 11, while her sister Noah recently launched her own singing career. Their father is country legend Billy Ray Cyrus, who is married to actress and producer Tish Cyrus, while Metro Station guitarist Trace Cyrus is brother of Miley and Noah.

And during an interview on radio show Smallzy's Surgery on Thursday, Miley was asked during a Yes/No game if she would ever do a reality show based on her life.

"I don't know how many fans I would have left because my family is absolutely insane," the star laughed, before adding that she had mixed feelings about the concept.

"Actually like, yes and no, it would be very fun and I think people would have fun, but no because no."

Miley's chat came before she performed on Nova's Red Room Global Tour in New York on Thursday night, taking to the stage wearing a white denim jacket and matching shorts emblazoned with colorful motifs.

She accessorized with earrings that spelled out the name of her Australian actor fiance Liam Hemsworth and laughed when asked about her jewelry choice: "Thank you... I bought these myself, cheapskate!"

She then added quickly: "I'm just kidding, I'm just kidding."

Miley and Liam are currently splitting their time between Malibu, California, where they live, and his home country of Australia, which they return to frequently to visit his family.

"I go back for all the family holidays and all that," the singer-turned-actress explained. "It is a trek, but it's worth it. So I try to go for big periods of time. When you're taking a 20-hour flight to want to make it worth it."