Creative outlet for teens

Photo: KelownaArtGallery.com

A stimulating series of art classes geared specifically for teens returns to the Kelowna Art Gallery this summer. The Friday for Teens Art Series will run from 9 am to 2 pm every Friday, beginning July 7 and through to August 18 (no class on July 14 or August 4).



During the classes, participants can expect to develop skills in drawing, painting, mixed media, and sculpture, while being inspired by the current exhibitions on view at the Gallery. Classes highlight skill-building and self-expression, as well as the introduction of new ideas and artistic techniques. The series is open to absolute beginners, as well as to those of intermediate skill level. Each week a different theme will be explored including Turning 2D into 3D, Plaster and wire, Acrylics and collage, Take it to the walls with mural painting and Team Fresco (the art of collaboration).



The instructor is local artist Dylan Ranney. Ranney is a Kelowna-based oil painter, sculptor, and drummer. He graduated with a BFA from UBC Okanagan in 2013, as the top student in his class. He has extensive experience working with teens and youth and looks forward to sharing his passion for creative expression at the classes and camps this summer.



Registration is now underway for these high-quality, intimate classes. The cost for each class is $65.00, or $50.00 for members of the Kelowna Art Gallery. An option to attend the entire series of five classes is also available at a reduced cost.



Back by popular demand is an immersive week-long art camp that runs July 31 to August 4, from 9 am to 2 pm each day. Participants will learn techniques and discover methods for taking their artistic ideas and making them real – taking concepts and sketches and turning them into sculptures, canvases, and murals. A wide range of materials will be explored. The cost for the week of camps is $260.00, or $200.00 for members of the Gallery.



A full listing and description of available classes can be found on the Gallery’s website at KelownaArtGallery.com. For more information or to register, please contact the Gallery at 250-762-2226.