Bill Cosby's bizarre exit

Bill Cosby acknowledged fans in a bizarre fashion on Tuesday night by shouting out in the voice of his classic Fat Albert character while leaving a Pennsylvania courthouse.

The disgraced comedian is currently awaiting a final verdict as a 12-person jury deliberates on whether he will be found guilty of three counts of criminal indecent assault against Andrea Constand, who claims she was sexually molested by Cosby in 2004.

But, as he left the Montgomery County Courthouse on Tuesday evening after the second day of tense deliberations, the 79-year-old appeared not to have a care in the world as he shouted, "Hey, hey, hey!" - the famous lines his character Fat Albert voiced on animated series Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids - to reporters outside the building, as they yelled questions at him.

The odd utterance, which was once a beloved phrase when the cartoon aired in the late 1970s and early 1980s, was captured in video footage published by Global News on YouTube.

Cosby's felony sexual assault case was handed over to jurors on Monday. A verdict had yet to be reached at press time.

The Cosby Show star has long maintained the sex he had with Constand, a former employee at his Temple University alma mater, at his Pennsylvania home over a decade ago was consensual. He did not testify during the trial, but Constand did, speaking publicly about the alleged incident for the first time as she took the witness stand last week.

Over 50 women have come forward with decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct against Cosby in recent years, but the actor's representatives have always insisted he is innocent.