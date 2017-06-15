Rebel Wilson wins trial

42877
Rebel Wilson has emerged victorious in her defamation trial against a magazine publishing company.

The Australian actress sued bosses of Bauer Media Group for discrimination, claiming they painted her as a liar in eight articles which appeared in Woman's Day, Women's Weekly, OK Magazine and New Weekly in 2015. In those articles, they suggested she had publicly lied about her age, real name and upbringing.

During the three-week trial at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, the 37-year-old claimed the articles had damaged her reputation and career, costing her film roles, while lawyers for the publisher argued that the pieces were "trivial" and unlikely to cause any real harm.

On Thursday, after two days of deliberations, the six-person jury sided with the Pitch Perfect actress, who will now be awarded damages, decided by Justice John Dixon.

Speaking outside the court, Rebel told reporters, "This has definitely been a long and very hard fight but I felt I had to take a stand. I had to stand up to a bully, a huge media organization, Bauer Media Group, who maliciously took me down in May 2015 with a series of grubby and completely false articles.

"I'm glad, very glad, that the jury has agreed with me and by the unanimous overwhelming verdict, they have sent a very, very clear message. I really love my job as an actress and an entertainer and now I just look forward to rebuilding my career now that the record has been set straight."

She also celebrated on social media by sharing a picture of her standing with her legal team. In the caption, she wrote, "We won!!! #legallyblonde #fightforwhatisright #justice."

Bauer Media representatives issued a statement saying it would "consider its options" following the verdict.

