Miley Cyrus surprise set

Photo: All rights reserved. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has stunned fans by giving an undercover performance in a New York subway station.

The Wrecking Ball singer co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, where she joined host Jimmy for several musical segments and an interview.

But Miley kicked off the show with an undercover concert at a station below Rockefeller Center, where she and Jimmy donned disguises to perform as buskers for unsuspecting passers-by.

Wearing a black wig, a cowboy hat, and sunglasses, the 24-year-old launched into a rendition of godmother Dolly Parton's Jolene, while Jimmy, who was wearing a denim jacket and shaggy brown wig, played the tambourine.

However, Miley's distinctive vocals meant commuters quickly recognized her, and at the end of the song, the duo removed their costumes to the delight of the large crowd.

"This is my first time (playing) at the subway station," she yelled. "This is exciting s**t for me!"

The Tennessee native then broke into a version of her song Party in the U.S.A, and then led the group in a sing-along, while Jimmy danced enthusiastically alongside.

Meanwhile, in Miley's chat back in the studio, she took the time to discuss a number of topics, including her family, inspirations and recent decision to stop smoking marijuana.

Explaining that she had "always been very stoned" during her late show appearances, the former Hannah Montana star explained that she wanted to be "super clear" about the way she was promoting her upcoming sixth studio album.

"I was thinking if I want to sit on this couch and really tell people what I think about my new music, I wanted to sound as smart as hopefully, I think that I could be, and really explain what I'm doing," she smiled.

To conclude her takeover, Miley performed her two new songs, Inspired and Malibu.