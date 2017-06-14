42598
Zappacosta to perform

Alfie Zappacosta and Acoustic Noire will perform at the Habitat in Kelowna on June 23. 

Zappacosta is a showman, guitarist and baritone with a career in pop music, highlighted from the 1980s and beyond with a series of radio hits, including "We Should Be Lovers", "Passion", "I Think About You", "When I Fall (In Love Again)" and "Nothing Can Stand In Your Way", penned with David Foster. 

His song "Overload" was featured in the film "Dirty Dancing", the 30th anniversary of which is this year. 

CBC will also be airing his documentary "Long Road Home."

More information on Zappacosta and his career can be found at www.alfiezappacosta.com. 

Acoustic Noire, a guitar duet based in Summerland, creates a unique blend of toe-tappable rhythms, memorable melodies, improvised solos and guitar mastery in their instrumental acoustic guitar compositions, delivered with humour and an interactive atmosphere. 

More information, music and video of Acoustic Noire can be found at www.acousticnoire.com.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on June 23.

