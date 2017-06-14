Canadian music tribute

Photo: EventBrite.ca

Rock and Roll the Canadian way.

Canadian Music and culture has evolved to appeal to an international audience deserving of the attention it’s getting, and we’re proud of it! That’s where a showcase of popular Canadian music comes in, and just in time for Canada’s 150th celebrations!

On Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, the students from Wentworth Music will pay tribute to a fantastic mix of popular Canadian artists from the last 30 years. Artists like Tom Cochrane, Glass Tiger, Bryan Adams and even newer artists like Hedley, Lights and Metric will all be covered in an amazing two hour concert to kick off our summer and our Canada-wide birthday celebrations!

Now in their 11th year and 22nd concert production, the Wentworth students, in partnership with Interior Savings and K96.3, will once again be raising money to help our community through the Kelowna General Hospital foundation, specifically to support our youth with access to mental health services, education, housing and employment opportunities.

On average, one in four of our youth in our community is in need of services to help them through their most trying times. Youth mental illness is the second largest hospital care expenditure in Canada and an issue that impacts our entire community as a whole.

Tickets for “THE Canadian Rock Show - A tribute to the greatest Canadian Pop Rock of all time” at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Saturday, June 24 (7pm) and Sunday, June 25 (2pm matinee), are on sale now at EventBrite.ca and are $16 per person.