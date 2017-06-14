42377
39499

Entertainment  

Jim Jefferies at Prospera

- | Story: 199456

Comedian Jim Jefferies has announced the Unusual Punishment Tour, his latest major multi-city standup comedy tour that will take him across the United States and Canada throughout the rest of the year, including a stop in Kelowna at Prospera Place Friday December 8th, at 8pm.

Jefferies has firmly established himself as one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, with a controversial and belief-challenging standup style that continues to surprise and entertain audiences across the globe. The tour announcement comes hot of the hells of his fifth major standup comedy special “Freedumb” which premiered July 1st, 2016 on Netflix.

Jefferies burst on to the scene in the United States after his popular debut HBO special “I Swear to God.” His additional successful comedy specials include “Contraband,” “Alcoholocaust,” and “Fully Functional.”

Tickets go on sale Friday June 16th at 12pm and can be purchased at SelectYourTickets.com, by phone 250-762-5050, or the Prospera Place box office. Ticekts are $39.50 and $59.50.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

People having a worse day than you (2)

Galleries
Just remember, it could be worse…
‘Planet Earth’ is way better with Snoop Dogg narrating
Must Watch
We didn’t think it would be possible to make Planet Earth...
Kate Winslet refuses to employ domestic help
Showbiz
Kate Winslet refuses to employ domestic staff as she wants her...
Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017
Galleries
Welcome to our “Are you sure about that?” edition of...


42946
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
42884


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


41739
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



42182