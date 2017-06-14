Earth Wind Fire @ Delta

Photo: naturetrust.bc.ca

A musical tribute to Canada’s 150th celebration headlines at this year’s top culinary event in support of land conservation in the Okanagan. Kelowna vocalist Anna Jacyszyn is lending her talents to The Nature Trust of BC ninth annual Earth Wind Fire event set for Saturday, June 24 at the Delta Hotels Grand Okanagan Resort.

Community support has rallied to make this one of Kelowna’s signature nights, complete with music, wine and food pairings and a charity auction.

Guests will enjoy the culinary talents of well-known chefs such as Rod Butters, Bernard Casavant, Jesse Croy, Ross Derrick, Willi Franz, Kai Karoll, Stu Klassen, Jeremy Luypen, and Iain Rennie — all members of the Canadian Culinary Federation.

The live auction features outdoor and culinary adventure packages, tours of local wineries, original paintings, jewelry, spas and fishing gear, to name a few.

Proceeds from Earth Wind Fire 2017 will help acquire an 86-acre parcel near Skaha Lake that will add to an existing complex of conservation lands and provide critical habitat for Bighorn sheep.

For 46 years, The Nature Trust of BC has conserved habitat for wildlife, fish, plants and people, too. They do this by acquiring land that is ecologically important and then they care for it. With the help of many individuals and organizations, The Nature Trust has secured over 10,000 acres in the Okanagan.

Tickets for Earth Wind Fire are $175 per person. You can order online at naturetrust.bc.ca or call Robin Rivers at 1-866-288-7878 (604-924-9771 local 226).